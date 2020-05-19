Officers find unconscious driver after crashing truck into Langford rock wall

The driver was the sole occupant of the truck and was taken to the hospital after a dramatic crash May 18 in Langford. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

One person was taken to hospital after a dramatic crash Monday afternoon in Langford.

On May 18 around 1:30 p.m. the West Shore RCMP was called to a single-vehicle collision at McCallum Road and Cavalcade Terrace. Officers arrived to find an unresponsive male driver inside a F150 truck. Investigators determined the driver was travelling on McCallum Road toward Florence Lake Road, when he crossed into the oncoming lane and over the sidewalk, hitting a maple tree and crashing into a rock wall on the front lawn of a home in the 800-block on McCallum Road.

The driver was the sole occupant of the truck and was taken to the hospital. Police found a small amount of narcotics inside the truck and are continuing their investigation to determine if impairment was a factor. No other injuries were reported.

