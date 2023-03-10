VicPD is looking for witnessess and a suspect after a man says another man offered him money for his three-year-old daughter. (Black Press Media file photo)

Officers look to identify man reported for trying to buy toddler: Victoria police

Suspicious man described as Caucasian, in his 70s, about 6’2” with a heavy build and balding

Victoria police need more information after a father reported a man trying to buy his toddler on Hillside Avenue earlier this month.

The man told police that on March 1 just after 3 p.m. he was entering a store in the 1600-block of Hillside Avenue with his three-year-old daughter when they were approached by a man. The man asked the father if he wanted to sell his child and offered to give him money, VicPD said in a news release.

READ ALSO: Mental Health Act expansion unlikely to reduce Victoria ER wait times, says NP

The father felt threatened and reported the incident to VicPD that evening. The suspicious man is described as Caucasian, in his 70s, about 6’2” with a heavy build, balding with short hair and possibly wearing glasses.

VicPD asks anyone with information on the incident or individual to call the report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

