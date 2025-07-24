Officers respond to report of alleged kidnapping attempt at Duncan festival

Man arrested after incident on June 30 at 39 Days of July

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers were called to a report of a man grabbing onto kids in Duncan on June 30, in what police describe in a press release as an alleged kidnapping attempt.

The incident occurred around 12:40 p.m., at the 39 Days of July Festival held at Charles Hoey Park in Duncan. Upon arriving on scene, the man was swiftly located, and arrested, the release said.

"We are aware of the posts that have been circulating on social media," said lead investigator Const. Murphy. "We are hoping that the people posting, who have been a possible target of this man will please contact us directly."

As officers work to identify witnesses, as well as other possible victims and their guardians the investigation remains open. Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.