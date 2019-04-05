Officials across Sooke Region prepare for wildfire season

Firefighters anticipating a busy wildfire season

Dry conditions in early spring have local fire chiefs on edge.

The big threat is wildfires and firefighters across the region are preparing for what could be a bad year.

“I was happy to see rain today,” said Sooke Fire Chief Kenn Mount, pointing out the probability of wildfires increased last month due to weather and the lack of rainfall.

Crews and officials across B.C. are in preparation mode ahead of the summer, following the two most destructive wildfire seasons recorded in B.C.’s history.

While local fire departments in the region practice for action, several fires have already sparked across the province, from Squamish and Vancouver Island to the Interior and northern B.C.

A wildfire started two weeks ago in Saseenos when an open fire got out of control. Sooke firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

The wildfire provided a cautionary tale for Mount.

“It just takes a gust of wind and things can get out of hand pretty quickly,” he said.

In Sooke and Otter Point, wildfire prep is top of mind.

Both fire departments are providing advanced training for career and volunteer firefighters.

Otter Point is dedicating an entire month to specialized wildfire training, said Fire Chief John McCrae.

“We take it very seriously,” he said.

The Sooke Region is unique in typography with some areas having foliage comparable to southern California, like Harbourview, Connie, Nagle and Gillespie roads, and then there are other areas like Otter Point which have a more temperate rain forest.

RELATED: ‘Human activity’ likely cause of fire on Mount Quimper

RELATED: Wildfire increases in size to 100 hectares overnight

Two years ago, a wildfire on the south face of Mount Quimper taxed the resources of Sooke Fire Rescue. The slow-moving fire was small by wildfire standards but the terrain caused firefighters difficulty. Three helicopters and air water tanker were used to help suppress the blaze.

Last summer, about 100 hectares burned at Tugwell Creek, west of Sooke. More than 70 firefighters fought the blaze, along with five helicopters, six water tenders, and other heavy equipment.

Both fires were believed to be human-caused.

McCrae and Mount believe community education is the key to reducing the risk of wildfires.

But it’s a tale of two cities on awareness.

In Sooke, the fire department has seen a decrease in nuisance fires over the last two years, while Otter Point still has work to do, McCrae said.

“I feel like people may be complacent here because we’ve had no big fires in the region, unlike in the Interior,” he said. “We have to be aware of hazards.”

But massive wildfires, evacuation orders and smoky skies are becoming regular facets of summer and will continue to become more severe, a B.C. fire ecologist predicts.

Robert Gray, a Chilliwack-based fire ecologist with more than 30 years experience in fire science, believes conditions such as those seen in the last two years will become increasingly common – unless new forest management practices are adopted.

Gray suggests conducting prescribed burns in spring and fall to reduce the amount of fuel available for wildfires in the summer.

“Unfortunately that means putting smoke into the sky,” he added.

He also advocates other efforts to reduce the amount of dead wood, needs and other fuel sources on the forest floor.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: UVic students protest tuition hike for international students
Next story
Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Just Posted

Victoria approves first legally operating cannabis dispensary

The Cloud Nine Collective is the first dispensary to receive a municipal business licence

Vancouver Island’s only adoption agency closes after 30 years

Choices Adoption and Counselling will close on May 31

Woman flees in stolen car, crashes on highway in Central Saanich

The strange tale of a false stabbing, a police car chase and a rollover crash

UPDATED: UVic students protest tuition hike for international students

Food not fees rally takes place all day Friday at the University of Victoria

Officials across Sooke Region prepare for wildfire season

Firefighters anticipating a busy wildfire season

Necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death (*warning graphic content)

Oceans and Fisheries Canada conducts investigation of whale found dead near Sidney

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

VIDEO: Island man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

Most Read