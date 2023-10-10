Officials confirm death in Island’s Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

The Park Reserve ended the summer draped in tragedy as a man died at Florencia Bay

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve ended the summer draped in tragedy.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death of an adult male at Florencia Bay.

“Our investigation of this death remains open at this time. Cause and manner of death will be established at the conclusion of our investigation, a process that typically takes several months to complete. We do not speculate regarding either while our work is underway,” a BC Coroners Service spokesperson told the Westerly News via email.

A Parks Canada spokesperson told the Westerly that responders from BC Ambulance, RCMP, Parks Canada and West Coast Inland Search and Rescue arrived at the scene on Sept. 16 after a report came in of an unconscious man and RCMP have confirmed the fatality.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our hearts and thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim, and with those who responded to the incident,” the spokesperson wrote via email.

“As has been the case in previous years, Parks Canada ensures professional first responders are on staff every day of the year to respond to emergencies. In this case, Parks Canada staff were immediately on the scene, and the incident was attended to professionally and with the utmost respect.”

They added that all visitors to the Park Reserve are urged to review the CoastSmart education campaign so they can be aware of the dangers of their surroundings.

“Each year, approximately one million visitors come to the Pacific Rim region. Whether surfing, storm-watching, or simply strolling the beach. There are inherent risks involved in coastal activities…We encourage all visitors to familiarize themselves with the CoastSmart education campaign – developed in collaboration with the Districts of Tofino and Ucluelet. CoastSmart educates people on the dangers of tides, unexpected waves, the power of rip currents, and the debilitating effects of cold water. The campaign’s key message is: ‘Know before you go near the water,’” they wrote.

“Visitor safety is important for Parks Canada and as the country’s largest tourism provider, we are committed to providing visitors with meaningful, safe and enjoyable experiences as well as with the information they need to make informed decisions.”

This marks the second death at the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve over the summer as a man died at Long Beach after being found unconcious in the ocean on Aug. 9.

