Officials continue probe into East Sooke fire

Name of deceased man not released

The cause of a fire on March 30 in East Sooke has not yet been determined and remains under investigation, says East Sooke Fire Chief Carl Neilson.

The fire claimed a man’s life in a workshop on Timberdoodle Road.

Firefighters from East Sooke, Otter Point, Sooke and Metchosin responded to calls about the fire at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at about 11:30 a.m.

The B.C. Coroners Service cannot provide details on the identity of the deceased while the fire is under investigation.

