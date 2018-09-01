UPDATED: Arrest made in West Shore stabbing

Investigation is onging, exact location will not be disclosed at this time

West Shore RCMP, paramedics and firefighters respond to a call Friday evening in the parking lot of Corona Foods in Colwood. (Photo courtesy of Kyle Besler)

Officials responded to a call Friday evening around 5:30 p.m. near the 2100-block of Sooke Road in Colwood.

According to a statement released by West Shore RCMP, a 58-year-old man was stabbed at a work site on the West Shore, fled the site with a witness and stopped at Sooke Road to call for help.

The man was stabbed on his head, face, abdomen and hands, but was conscious and alert when police arrived on scene. The man was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

A 34-year-old suspect was arrested for aggravated assault Friday night and is still in police custody waiting an appearance in court this afternoon. The suspect is known to the victim.

“This investigation is still active and members are working to collect further evidence at the scene,” West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar said in a statement. “As such the exact location of the scene will not be disclosed at this time. We believe that this incident was isolated with only one victim. Since this incident, several other witnesses have come forward and provided information to the police.”

West Shore RCMP will be holding a press conference this afternoon for the latest update.

More to come.

