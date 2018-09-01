West Shore RCMP, paramedics and firefighters respond to a call Friday evening in the parking lot of Corona Foods in Colwood. (Photo courtesy of Kyle Besler)

UPDATED: Arrest made in West Shore stabbing

Investigation is onging, exact location will not be disclosed at this time

Officials responded to a call Friday evening around 5:30 p.m. near the 2100-block of Sooke Road in Colwood.

According to a statement released by West Shore RCMP, a 58-year-old man was stabbed at a work site on the West Shore, fled the site with a witness and stopped at Sooke Road to call for help.

The man was stabbed on his head, face, abdomen and hands, but was conscious and alert when police arrived on scene. The man was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

A 34-year-old suspect was arrested for aggravated assault Friday night and is still in police custody waiting an appearance in court this afternoon. The suspect is known to the victim.

“This investigation is still active and members are working to collect further evidence at the scene,” West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar said in a statement. “As such the exact location of the scene will not be disclosed at this time. We believe that this incident was isolated with only one victim. Since this incident, several other witnesses have come forward and provided information to the police.”

West Shore RCMP will be holding a press conference this afternoon for the latest update.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Prisoner charged after alleged Vancouver General Hospital escape

Just Posted

Judge will make ruling on Saanich’s Regina Park Sept. 7

The leader of the tent city in Regina Park said she is… Continue reading

Watermain break in Saanich closes road

Shelbourne southbound lanes will be closed for most of the day

UPDATED: Arrest made in West Shore stabbing

Investigation is onging, exact location will not be disclosed at this time

BC Ferry back in service, backlog frustrates travellers

The Spirit of Vancouver Island resumed service with the scheduled 3 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay

Students struggling with Greater Victoria’s tight housing market

Thousands of young adults flood into the Captial Region each September to attend classes at UVIC, Camosun and Royal Roads

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Growing the South Island: Vern Michell, Michell Farms

“You’re doing a good job, you should get 35 cents an hour now!”

Things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Friday Walk through the Victoria Inner Harbour this Friday and check out… Continue reading

Prisoner charged after alleged Vancouver General Hospital escape

Andrew Barry Dollman charged with assaulting peace officer with weapon, escaping from lawful custody

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

B.C. sees 25% jump in inhaler use from wildfire smoke

Weekly increases saw thousands of people with breathing problems reach for their puffers during air quality advisories

B.C. natural-gas pipeline challenger says he’s receives threats

Smithers man wants a federal review of TransCanada’s Coastal GasLink pipeline project

Woman donates land as nature reserve on Quadra Island

Shore area on Hyacinthe Bay includes nesting spots for seabirds

VIDEO: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale

B.C. man could have reached out and touched ‘playful’ whales

Most Read