The Ogden Point area will now be branded as The Breakwater District (Black Press File Photo)

Ogden Point officially rebranded as The Breakwater District

New signage and logos accompany plans for the area’s future

Ogden Point officially rebranded as The Breakwater District with a celebratory launch on Wednesday morning.

With the new branding comes 15 new logos, signage, and plans for the future use of the area. While details have yet to be released, early indications suggest a remodelling of one of the current pier warehouses, as well as upgrades to the current transportation system at the cruise ship terminal.

One of the 15 new logos incorporated into the rebranding of The Breakwater District, formerly Ogden Point. (File contributed/GVHA)

“We continue to be diligent with our development plans. We have one chance to develop the largest section of employment, marine industrial, and community space left in Victoria, so we are ensuring that we walk through the process at the right speed, with the right decision-making criteria in place,” said Ian Robertson, CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) in an emailed statement.“The development of The Breakwater District at Ogden Point will determine future uses of the site for the next 100 years.”

VIDEO: Advocates call for Victoria’s Ogden Point to keep its name

The Ogden Point Breakwater area has been in use for over a century, and sees hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

As the name change came to light to the public, it was discovered that the original namesake of the area, Peter Skene Ogden, held a dark history linked to the murder of a First Nations trader. While this was not the impetus for the change, it was something that went along with the GVHA’s plans.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria Harbour Authority to fall fake eagle tree at Ogden Point

“The Breakwater District at Ogden Point will allow for the introduction of new signage and visual markers on the property, and an informed and detailed account of Peter Skene Ogden will be introduced on Ogden Point,” The GVHA website reads. “His story will be told within the context of his time, his place in history, and today’s reflections on history for future generations.”

Over the next few months, new signage and murals will be installed across the area.

An official celebration of the change will also be held at the Breakwater Barge on Sept. 20 from 5 to 9 p.m.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Bus crash survivor petitions Justin Trudeau to fix road where classmates died
Next story
B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Just Posted

Ogden Point officially rebranded as The Breakwater District

New signage and logos accompany plans for the area’s future

Police arrest two men on Gorge Road East

Traffic has resumed in the area

Man faces 11 charges after accidentally discharges bear spray around Victoria cops

A Victoria man had a unlucky morning Wednesday after he accidentally discharged… Continue reading

Suspected opioid overdose likely culprit behind serious crash in Fairfield

Victoria paramedics give unconscious driver Narcan

VicPD arrests man allegedly armed with knife near Royal Jubilee Hospital

Man was arrested without incident

Sealand was much more than killer whales, says ex-employee

Former Sealasd trainer revisits Sealand of the Pacific in talk

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the province step in to upgrade the road to Bamfield?

The death of two University of Victoria students on a bus bound… Continue reading

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

Sooke athletes win gold at 55+ Games

Myrtle Acton, 86, leads way with three first place finishes

NDP, Liberals promise more spending, while Tories promise spending cuts

Making life more affordable for Canadians a focus in the 2019 election

UPDATE: Police probe third threat against a Kamloops high school in eight days

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Charges dropped against Mountie involved in shooting death of Surrey man

‘I feel like I’ve lost Hudson all over again,’ says mom

Most Read