The Ogden Point area will now be branded as The Breakwater District (Black Press File Photo)

Ogden Point officially rebranded as The Breakwater District with a celebratory launch on Wednesday morning.

With the new branding comes 15 new logos, signage, and plans for the future use of the area. While details have yet to be released, early indications suggest a remodelling of one of the current pier warehouses, as well as upgrades to the current transportation system at the cruise ship terminal.

One of the 15 new logos incorporated into the rebranding of The Breakwater District, formerly Ogden Point. (File contributed/GVHA)

“We continue to be diligent with our development plans. We have one chance to develop the largest section of employment, marine industrial, and community space left in Victoria, so we are ensuring that we walk through the process at the right speed, with the right decision-making criteria in place,” said Ian Robertson, CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) in an emailed statement.“The development of The Breakwater District at Ogden Point will determine future uses of the site for the next 100 years.”

VIDEO: Advocates call for Victoria’s Ogden Point to keep its name

The Ogden Point Breakwater area has been in use for over a century, and sees hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

As the name change came to light to the public, it was discovered that the original namesake of the area, Peter Skene Ogden, held a dark history linked to the murder of a First Nations trader. While this was not the impetus for the change, it was something that went along with the GVHA’s plans.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria Harbour Authority to fall fake eagle tree at Ogden Point

“The Breakwater District at Ogden Point will allow for the introduction of new signage and visual markers on the property, and an informed and detailed account of Peter Skene Ogden will be introduced on Ogden Point,” The GVHA website reads. “His story will be told within the context of his time, his place in history, and today’s reflections on history for future generations.”

Over the next few months, new signage and murals will be installed across the area.

An official celebration of the change will also be held at the Breakwater Barge on Sept. 20 from 5 to 9 p.m.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook