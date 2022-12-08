Oh Deer! Penticton firefighters make frigid rescue

(Mike Biden photo)
A Penticton firefighter gets near a deer stuck in the ice of Okanagan Lake on Thursday morning. (Mike Biden photo)A Penticton firefighter gets near a deer stuck in the ice of Okanagan Lake on Thursday morning. (Mike Biden photo)
(Mike Biden photo)
(Mike Biden photo)
A cold but happy deer on land. Mike Biden photo.
(Mike Biden photo)

All in a day’s work. Penticton firefighters are used to going out to medical calls and fires. Even rescuing cats up trees.

But on Thursday morning, a call came in at 7:50 a.m. that would put firefighters in the icy waters of Okanagan Lake.

Three firefighters rescued a deer stuck in the ice on Okanagan Lake, near Marina Way.

One rescuer made contact with the deer, covering its head with a blanket to keep it calm. Using a rope system, the deer and rescuer were slid back to shore, said assistant fire chief Rob Trupp.

Once the deer was safely on shore, it was assessed and determined to be healthy. The deer walked on its own away from the area and headed into the forested area at the esplanade.

Penticton firefighters and well-known photographer Mike Biden captured the whole thing on his camera.

Interestingly, enough this isn’t Penticton fire’s first deer rescue.

All Okanagan firefighters do yearly ice rescue training, where they dip themselves in the icy waters of one of our lakes in January.

“We do yearly ice rescue training which usually happens in January. This isn’t the first deer rescue, but the staff is fully trained to deal with these situations,” said Trupp.

READ MORE: One of Santa’s reindeer goes AWOL in Penticton?

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton

Previous story
Police reveal identity of Philly’s slain ‘Boy in the Box’
Next story
Children’s deaths from influenza up in B.C., with five mortalities last month

Just Posted

Victoria’s newly elected council will have its first public discussion on the missing middle housing initiative on Dec. 8. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria council to discuss missing middle housing initiative Thursday

North Saanich’s share of the new proposed roundabout near the Amazon facility drops to 17.2 per cent from 20 per cent, drawing criticism from Coun. Scott Garnett, who wants North Saanich to honour its commitment of 20 per cent toward the project. North Saanich’s Mayor Peter Jones says he won’t comment about Garnett’s comments. (Black Press Media file photo)
North Saanich mayor won’t comment on Sidney councillor’s roundabout complaints

Emergency crews are responding to a downed hydro pole on Heatherly Road in Colwood. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
No injuries after truck takes down power lines in Colwood

Western Sandpipers require clean intertidal habitats in estuaries to gain the strength for their transcontinental migration journeys. They slurp biofilm from mud flats rich with bacteria and diatoms. (Kurlene Wenberg photo) Western Sandpipers slurp biofilm from mud flats rich with bacteria and diatoms. (Kurlene Wenberg photo)
Saanich certified as ‘bird-friendly’ city by feds