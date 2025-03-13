Okanagan Chiefs condemn MLA Dallas Brodie's residential school comments

The Chiefs had strong words for Dallas Brodie's 'racist propaganda,' as well as former Conservative MLAs Tara Armstrong (Kelowna-Lake Country) and Jordan Kealy (Peace River-North) who supported her

Syilx Okanagan Chiefs are expressing their anger at the "insulting" comments about residential school survivors made by former Conservative MLA Dallas Brodie, who was kicked out of the party last week — and also criticized the two MLAs,Tara Armstrong and Jordan Kealy, who followed her out of the party in solidarity.

Last week, leader John Rustad ousted Brodie of Vancouver-Quilchena from the BC Conservative caucus following comments she made on a podcast. In a statement on March 7, Rustad said her removal was a "result of her decision to publicly mock and belittle testimony from former residential school students, including by mimicking individuals recounting stories of abuses, including child sex abuse."

The Conservative leader said Brodie used a "child-like voice to belittle testimony from former residential school students, saying things like 'my grandmother’s truth' and 'my truth, your truth' in a child-like ‘whining’ voice."

Shortly after Brodie was cast from the party, MLAs Armstrong (Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream) and Kealy (Peace River North) both announced they would also be leaving the party. The three former Conservative MLAs are now Independents and are exploring launching a new political party.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the Chiefs Executive Council of the Okanagan Nation Alliance condemned Brodie's comments, calling them "racist propaganda," and likewise censured Kealy and Armstrong for supporting her.

"The Chiefs Executive Council is angered by the harmful comments by MLA Dallas Brodie (Vancouver-Quilchena) and her blatant racism towards survivors of Indian residential schools. These comments are insulting and traumatizing to our Elders, survivors, and families. We are distressed about how these comments infiltrate all levels of government and are further perpetuated by elected officials," the syilx Okanagan chiefs said.

"Denialism has no place on our shared path to truth and reconciliation, which our governments have committed to. We acknowledge the BC Conservative Party for taking a stand against hateful words that minimize the harms of Indian residential schools, mislead the public, and fan the flames of discrimination against Indigenous people."

The Chiefs said they are distressed to see elected officials "intentionally distort the realities" of residential schools, in particular the Kamloops Indian Residential School, adding the "horrors" of these schools are well documented by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, government archives, and testimony of the sort that Brodie mocked.

"Our syilx Okanagan Elders, survivors and their families travelled a long, painful road and have fought hard to have their experiences recognized — some of which are recorded in the Okanagan Nation Alliance’s book, Take the Indian Out of the Child (2018), which includes testimonies of the crimes and abuse that took place at the schools in Kamloops and Cranbrook," the Chiefs said.

The Chiefs said Brodie's comments are made even more disquieting by the fact that Kealy and Armstrong have supported her, and expressed concern that a new party espousing distorted historical views on residential schools could be formed around the three Independents.

"These politicians are cynically using residential schools as an opportunistic means of leveraging potential power. The very real possibility of more elected officials joining an independent party with these perspectives is a direct threat to all Indigenous peoples and will be a stark barrier to true and meaningful reconciliation," they said.

The Chiefs added Brodie's comments are a reflection that federal and provincial governments have been slow to adopt the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

"We call on all levels of government to uphold their responsibilities to truth and reconciliation," the Chiefs said. "Racism, denialism, and the deep disrespect shown by these elected officials must be addressed whenever present. There can be no reconciliation until all Canadians understand the horrific realities of Indian residential schools and the impacts they continue to have on Indigenous people today."

The Chiefs credited the Conservative Party for "taking a stand" against Brodie's comments "which minimize the harms of Indian residential schools, mislead the public, and fan the flames of discrimination against Indigenous people."

— With files from Lauren Collins