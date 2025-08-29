Okanagan city denounces threat against senior staffer, RCMP investigating

The threat was made during discussion of transportation planning in the city

Penticton's Mayor and City Manager have denounced a threat against a senior employee that is now under RCMP investigation.

In a press release issued on Aug. 28, Mayor Julius Bloomfield and City Manager Anthony Haddad issued statements on behalf of the City over the threat, where they argue such acts have no place in Penticton.

"Let me be clear: while council makes decisions on behalf of the community, our staff are responsible for implementing those decisions with professionalism and care," wrote Bloomfield. "They deserve to do so without fear or intimidation."

The statements do not indicate the exact nature of the threat, but do state that it was made following public discussion around the city's transportation planning.

The senior city staff member was initially targeted on social media, with the rhetoric amplifying into a threat of violence against them.

The mayor and city manager's full statements can be read here:

Mayor Julius Bloomfield:

"Recent threats of violence directed at a member of our city staff are deeply troubling and wholly unacceptable. These actions have no place in our community and are now under investigation by the RCMP.

Let me be clear: while council makes decisions on behalf of the community, our staff are responsible for implementing those decisions with professionalism and care. They deserve to do so without fear or intimidation.

Penticton is a city built on dialogue, diversity and respect. We welcome passionate debate — it’s a cornerstone of democracy. But when that passion turns into harassment or threats, it crosses a line that must never be crossed.

Council and I stand firmly with our staff and with the values that make Penticton a safe, inclusive and respectful place to live and work.

The traffic safety improvements currently underway are a direct response to what we’ve heard from the community — not just recently, but over many years. Residents have consistently asked for neighbourhood streets that are livable and offer safe, inclusive travel choices. Safety remains this Council's top priority, and we are committed to making meaningful improvements that reflect the needs and concerns of our community.

Let’s continue to engage with one another in ways that reflect the best of who we are."

City Manager, Anthony Haddad:

"Today, I want to address a deeply concerning incident involving one of our senior staff members.

Following a recent transportation-related matter, this individual was targeted on social media and, more alarmingly, received a threat of violence. This is now the subject of an active RCMP investigation.

Threats of violence are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any circumstances. We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our staff and to fully investigate the threat.

We recognize that transportation planning can be a passionate and, at times, divisive issue. Residents care deeply about how decisions affect their daily lives, neighbourhoods and the future of our city — and that passion has a rightful place in civic discourse. However, there is a line that must not be crossed. Healthy, respectful debate is not only encouraged — it is essential. Harassment and intimidation, however, undermine the very fabric of our democratic process.

The City stands behind our staff, who carry out their work with professionalism, care and a commitment to serving the public interest. We remain committed to listening to all voices in our community and moving forward together, rooted in respect.

Our workplace at the City of Penticton demands respect — not only within the organization, but throughout the community. It’s important to recognize that our dedicated staff live and work in Penticton. They are members of local organizations and schools and contribute to the many reasons why people choose to call this city home.

We understand that residents may have concerns or frustrations about city decisions. That is part of living in a vibrant, engaged community. However, threats of violence will not be tolerated. We must draw a line: civility is non-negotiable. Disagreement must never give way to threats or hostility.

We ask everyone to help foster a culture of respect and safety — both online and in our day-to-day interactions. We are in this together as a community, and we must treat each other accordingly."