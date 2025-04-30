Okanagan communities call for action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

A gathering at the Splatsin Community Centre will take place on Thursday, May 1 at 1 p.m.

Splatsin and the City of Enderby are united in a call for action in response to the ongoing crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-spirited individuals (MMIWG2S).

The two communities are hosting a gathering at the Splatsin Community Centre (5767 Old Vernon Road) on Thursday, May 1, to honour the lives of those lost.

Tragedies across Canada and the Okanagan community (including the violence connected to the Sagmoen property and the devastating impacts of the opioid crisis in local communities) highlight the urgent need for coordinated action and criminal justice reform, said a joint statement from the communities.

Both communities are calling for the immediate strengthening of support for grassroots, survivor-led initiatives focused on healing, justice, and public safety, along with criminal justice reform and increased, sustained resources to combat organized crime and the opioid crisis affecting Indigenous and neighbouring communities.

They are also calling for strengthened collaboration between Indigenous, municipal, provincial, and federal governments to deliver systemic change to prevent tragedies and bring justice to those who have been lost.

"Splatsin and the City of Enderby are committed to working together to build safer, stronger communities where the lives of Indigenous women, girls, and 2-Spirited people are fully protected and respected," the joint statement reads. "We call on all levels of government, institutions, and individuals to join us in demanding the justice and systemic change that is long overdue."

The grassroots MMIWG2S gathering will begin at 1 p.m.