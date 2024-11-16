Okanagan couple thankful for Turkey (the country) and its health care

Al and Liz Hale decide to fight his cancer diagnosis at a health centre in Europe

A conversation with a bride-to-be turned into a potential life-saving trip overseas for a Lumby couple.

Alan and Liz Hale are the owners/operators of Camo Country Weddings and Events heading out toward Trinity Valley from downtown Lumby. Al has been battling colon cancer since a 2023 diagnosis, and the couple were told in Canada on Sept. 26, 2024, that Al had six-to-eight months to live.

Three days later – Sept. 29 – Liz had a scheduled visit with a bride and her family getting married at Camo Country in the 2025 season. Liz shared Al's cancer story with the family, and was floored as to where that conversation led.

"She brought up Turkey (Republic of Turkiye) and asked me if I had looked there," said Liz in an email to The Morning Star from Instanbul, where the couple is today. "Her fiancé had done much researching in medical care in Turkey for one of their family members."

Al's cancer nightmare began with the colon cancer diagnosis in 2023. On Sept. 15 of that year, a surgeon did "an amazing job," said Liz, removing Al's colon. The Hales were told the cancer had not spread anywhere else.

Al was then given a series of four chemotherapy treatments – as an insurance policy, said Liz – but Al only had three as the chemo gave him bad pain.

"We felt he was going to be OK as at his follow-up appointments, we were always told he was good," said Liz. "They weren't worried, everything looked good and they had got all the cancer."

Another follow-up appointment was conducted in March of this year, and the Hales left "feeling positive," as they were told Al was doing great.

In June, the Hales were told Al's tumour numbers were up, but they (the doctors) "don't look at those numbers," said Liz, and he was fine.

Everything then changed on Sept. 26.

An oncologist told the Hales Al's cancer had returned – he had liver metastasis – and that he had six-to-eight months to live. The Hales said they were told if Al did first-line palliative chemotherapy every two weeks, he could extend his life.

Breaking down in tears, Liz asked the oncologist if there were any other options, like surgery, etc., only to be told Al "probably wouldn't make it."

So the Hales agreed to start first-line palliative chemo but that wouldn't begin for a good three weeks to a month.

"By the next day I knew in my heart Al's spirit for life was gone and that is when I decided to find my husband a second opinion," said Liz, which is when she had the conversation with the bride client.

That evening – Sept. 29 – Liz started researching again, but this time in Istanbul, Turkey where she came across Acibadem Health Point. She began a discussion with a medical consultant named Ashley, and Acibadem's medical director, Dr. Daniel. They discussed a myriad of oncology treatment options available on plans customized for each patient.

Liz did more research on the Turkish hospital and found it to have a well-established reputation internationally for advanced medical technologies, highly qualified medical staff, and was a facility with a patient-centred approach.

The Hales took a chance and shared Al's medical records with Acibadem. They received a treatment plan but were told they needed to get to Turkey immediately for an MRI as time was running out. The Lumby couple booked a flight to Istanbul, leaving Oct. 5.

The day before the Hales were to fly overseas, Liz said they received a call from an Okanagan oncologist, saying he could "do all sorts of different things to help," and that the couple should not go to Turkey.

"After the whirlwind we, as well as our family, went through, how do you trust those words now as days prior Al was given a death sentence?" said Liz. "We knew in our hearts we made the best decision for us."

The Hales arrived in Instanbul Oct. 8, greeted by a VIP driver from Acibadem Hospital, who took the Hales to their hotel.

Their first appointment with oncology was the next day, and every test possible was conducted on Al the same day, including the MRI and blood work. A biopsy was done Oct. 10.

Right from the beginning, Liz said, Acibadem has made the couple feel at home, relaxed, and given them hope.

"There is no wait time here for any tests," said Liz. "We have even seen our oncologist (Dr. Atakan Demir) here on a Saturday. They have provided us with our own interpreter who has been amazing.

"The whole team is like a second family to us here and even celebrated Al's birthday (Oct. 31) with cake and singing Happy Birthday."

The Hales are currently living in an apartment, thanks to the Acibadem Health Point Services. Al is on a treatment plan prepared by Acibadem's oncology council. Liz said he has both "good days and bad days" fighting cancer. The hope the team at Acibadem, said Liz, makes it worth being away from home.

They don't know the future's outcome, but they have hope of returning to Canada with Al healthy. "That's everything," said Liz, when you're fighting the disease, not only for the patient but also the spouse and family.

So far, Al has had no complications.

Liz said the couple is sharing their story to give others hope and, if there is doubt, to please get a second opinion.

"We are not here to place blame or judgment on any medical professional or medical staff in Canada, but instead perhaps the Government of Canada needs to look at the rising situation," said Liz.

"Our hospitals at home are so short-staffed and one can only do so much. Something definitely needs to change."