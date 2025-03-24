Okanagan Falls votes by narrow margin to become newest B.C. municipality

With a narrow 53.4 per cent of the vote, incorporation looks to be the decision from the community

Residents wait to vote at Okanagan Falls Elementary on March 22, in the community's incorporation referendum.

1 / 1 Residents wait to vote at Okanagan Falls Elementary on March 22, in the community's incorporation referendum. Advertisement

According to the preliminary voting results, Okanagan Falls looks like it will be the region's newest municipality.

A total of 1,100 ballots were cast in the referendumm with 104 early votes on March, 39 mail-in ballots and 957 votes on March 22.

The preliminary count of votes were 588 in favour of incorporation, and 512 against.

With a 53.4 per cent majority, it looks likely that the community will proceed throug the next steps towards incoropration.

Due to the size and population of the community, Okanagan Falls will be designated as a district municipality, like nearby Summerland.

Once the final votes are tallied, the Ministry of Municipal affairs will have to present the formal legislation that outline the boundary fand servicing arrangements for the municipality to the provincial cabinet, who will have to approve the incorporation.

An interim municipal administration will then be established and work with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen to get established and transfer over any services.

According to the fact sheet provided by the RDOS, the estimated tax impact from incorporating as a municipality would be an additional $289.94 on a property worth $500,000.

Many services provided by the RDOS, such as garbage collection and mosquito control, would continue to be operated by the district if incorporation is approved.

Other services, such as bylaw enforcement, business licencing, Okanagan Falls fire protection, Okanagan Falls parks and recreation, the Okanagan Falls cemetery and Okanagan Falls street lights, planning and subdivisions and building inspection would need to be provided by the new municipality.

Some municipalities in the region, such as Keremeos, do have agreements in place with the RDOS to utilize their planning department's services.

Other costs, such as the Hospital District and School District taxes, would not change.

An election will also need to be held to elect an initial council ahead of the next municipal election in October of 2026.

The final vote count is expected to be completed and announced on March 26.