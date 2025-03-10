B.C. First Nations condemn 'lack of justice' in 'healer's' sentence, ban him

Donald Wayne Ashley banished from all tribal land in the Okanagan region

WARNING: This article contains details about a criminal sexual assault trial and may be disturbing to some readers. If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual violence, contact the 24-hour Sexual Assault Support Crisis line at 1-877-954-6242 or the RCMP.

A man accused of sexually assaulting six Penticton Indian Band women who was found guilty in court only of common assault has been barred from every reservation in the region.

In a press release issued by the Syilx Okanagan Nation Alliance, the Chiefs of the member nations collectively condemned the actions of Donald Wayne Ashley and the Canadian legal system that they say did not protect their community.

“Our Nation will not tolerate violence against our women,” said the Chiefs collectively. “We honour the bravery of the survivors who came forward to ensure justice was served. We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting our people and creating a future where such acts of violence no longer occur.”

In a trial that stretched over a month in 2024, the jury decided that there was not enough evidence to sustain the six counts of sexual assault that allegedly occurred over a period of four days in 2022.

The charges were claimed to have arisen during healing sessions that Ashley provided to the six women, who all testified at the trial.

Penticton Chief Greg Gabriel condemned the verdict immediately after it was released.

“This criminal justice system failed our women once again," Gabriel said at the time. “We have to fix this damn justice system so these poor women that have been abused don’t have to carry that with them forever. He gets to walk away free, but they have to live with what he did. He’s a predator and he’s brought such disgrace to a very sacred part of our traditions and healing.”

The Chiefs collectively called out the legal system's historic failings for Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people as stated in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, “Reclaiming Power and Place”.

Ahead of his trial, Ashley had been bound under a release order from going onto Penticton Indian Band land.

On March 6, the Syilx Chiefs announced that they had signed a tribal council resolution that banishes and bars Ashley from entering any Syilx Okanagan Nation land, whether he wishes to reside in the area or participate in any events in the area.



“Violence against women in any form is unacceptable and a direct violation of Syilx laws and values,” said Chief Clarence Louie, Chair of the Syilx Okanagan Nation. “As leaders, we have a responsibility to stand up against violence and ensure the safety and dignity of our people, specifically women and girls.”

The Syilx Chiefs ended their press release by calling on the provincial and federal governments to uphold their obligations laid out by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls' Calls for Justice.

"We are firmly with the survivors and their families as they heal, the safety of our women is a priority, and we will continue to advocate for justice and resources that support the long-term well-being of our communities," said Gabriel.