Okanagan Highways expecting 10-15 cm of snow: Environment Canada

The snowfall is expected throughout the day Saturday and into Sunday morning
Jordy Cunningham
The Okanagan Connector (pictured) and other Okanagan highways are expecting 10-15 cm of snow on Saturday, Nov. 16.(DriveBC Traffic Cams)

A large amount of snow is expected to hit multiple Okanagan highways on Saturday, Nov. 16, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.

According to Environment Canada, 10-15 centimetres of snow is expected on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, and the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

"A pacific frontal system is forecasted to bring snow to the mountain passes," stated Environment Canada. "Snow levels are forecast to rise overnight however they will stay below the pass summits."

Drivers should be prepared for the winter conditions and are to expect visibility to be impacted by snow. 

The effects of the weather could be seen on Friday night (Nov. 15), as a crash involving a semi-truck happened on the Okanagan Connector just before 7 p.m. The crash closed the highway for three hours. Multiple people on the Coquihalla Road Reports (And Area) Facebook group called the Connector a "skating rink" because of the icy conditions. 

"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions," said Environment Canada. 

Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
