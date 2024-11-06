Okanagan Hindu community concerned after clash at Ontario temple

Security cameras installed inside and outside Summerland temple

Members of the Okanagan’s Hindu community are being vigilant following a violent clash at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont.

Three people were charged following the clash at the Ontario temple. Posts on social media showed demonstrators holding banners in support of a separate Sikh country, while others were holding India’s national flag.

This incident occurred during Diwali, an important festival celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs.

Ashok Mohan, president of the leadership team of the Okanagan Hindu Temple in Summerland and one of the founding members, said the incident in Brampton came as a shock to the Hindu community in the South Okanagan.

“If that can happen there, it can happen anywhere in Canada,” he said. “It goes beyond Brampton.”

The temple has installed security cameras inside and outside of its building.

However, Mohan said the Okanagan does not have tensions between Hindus and Sikhs. Instead, the two faiths have a close relationship in the region, a relationship he says is like brothers.

Sikhs helped Hindus when the Hindu Temple in Summerland was created 31 years ago, and Hindus have helped Sikhs with the creation of their temple. Members of both faiths will attend events at each other’s temples.

Mohan believes those responsible for the clash in Brampton are not part of the community. “They come in the dark and they leave in the dark,” he said.

Hate and violence are denounced by Hindus and Sikhs in the region, Mohan said.