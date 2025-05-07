Okanagan First Nations band condemn MLA statement, demand resignation

The snpink’tn Penticton Indian Band is calling for the resignation of three MLAs

The snpink’tn (Penticton) Indian Band of the syilx Okanagan Nation has made it clear that it strongly condemns a joint statement following the federal election made by three MLAs for "perpetuating racist narratives and systemic discrimination against Indigenous Peoples."

The snpink’tn Indian Band Chief and Council are also calling for the resignation of the three former Conservative, now independent MLAs; Tara Armstrong of Kelowna, Jordan Kealy representing Peace River North, and Dallas Brodie who represents Vancouver-Quilchena.

The three MLAs released the statement in question after the federal election, onApril 29, and in it accused successive federal Liberal governments of neglecting "crucial issues" impacting British Columbia.

The statement put an alleged increase in provincial politics influence by the Chinese Communist Party, equalization disparities and the assertions of sovereignty by more than 200 Indigenous bands on the same line.

The snpink’tn Indian Band said that the statement "falsely portrays Indigenous sovereignty as a threat to British Columbia’s prosperity."

The MLAs' statement followed their list of issues by stating they were "dedicated to protecting British Columbia's rightful ownership of its land and resources."

Much of the province, unlike many other parts of Canada, is located on land that was seized by the Crown, without any treaties or negotiations with the First Nations.

It is why in the Okanagan in particular, most events begin with a land acknowledgement recognizing the unceded territory of the syilx Okanagan people.

"Indigenous sovereignty is not a threat—it is the law," said the snpink’tn Indian Band in a statement sent to media on May 6.

"Assertions of Indigenous sovereignty are constitutionally protected rights and affirmed by Canadian and international law."

Further, the PIB's statement said that grouping Indigenous self-determination with unrelated issues such as “CCP influence,” “equalization disparities,” and “uncontrolled immigration,” perpetuates racist narratives and systemic discrimination against Indigenous Peoples in a way that is incompatible with public office.

"We call for their immediate resignation," stated the Chief and band council. "Real prosperity in British Columbia must include justice and equity for

all, not only those benefiting from colonial structures."

The press release from the PIB ended by urging B.C. residents to reject divisive rhetoric and to join in genuine reconciliation and mutual respect.