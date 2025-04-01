 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Okanagan Indian Band elects new Chief

Dan Wilson will be taking over the role as OKIB's Chief, after an election on Monday, March 31
Bowen Assman
Bowen Assman
danwilson
Dan Wilson has been elected as Chief, usurping Byron Louis.Contributed

The Okanagan Indian Band has a new Chief.

Dan Wilson was elected March 31, usurping Byron Louis, who was seeking an eighth term.

Wilson won with 277 votes, just 29 more than Louis (248).

Ten councillors were elected: Viola Brown (402 votes), Allan Louis (368), David Marchand (342), Margaret (Peggy) Joe (341), Sarah Alexis (338), Monica Louis (382), Jenelle Brewer (320), Mary Jack (308), Floyd Oppenheimer (305) and Patrick Lawrence (276).

Brown, Allan Louis, Oppenheimer and Marchand all are returning to council from their post last year. 

A swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Head of the Lake Hall on Wednesday, April 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. 

Bowen Assman

About the Author: Bowen Assman

I joined The Morning Star team in January 2023 as a reporter. Before that, I spent 10 months covering sports in Kelowna.
Read more

More News

Distracted crew led to 2024 train collision near Revelstoke, report finds
Distracted crew led to 2024 train collision near Revelstoke, report finds
10-year-old saves family of 8 from carbon monoxide poisoning in Kelowna
10-year-old saves family of 8 from carbon monoxide poisoning in Kelowna
Judge rules in favour of jury trial for B.C. woman injured in fatal train incident
Judge rules in favour of jury trial for B.C. woman injured in fatal train incident