Okanagan Indian Band elects new Chief

The Okanagan Indian Band has a new Chief.

Dan Wilson was elected March 31, usurping Byron Louis, who was seeking an eighth term.

Wilson won with 277 votes, just 29 more than Louis (248).

Ten councillors were elected: Viola Brown (402 votes), Allan Louis (368), David Marchand (342), Margaret (Peggy) Joe (341), Sarah Alexis (338), Monica Louis (382), Jenelle Brewer (320), Mary Jack (308), Floyd Oppenheimer (305) and Patrick Lawrence (276).

Brown, Allan Louis, Oppenheimer and Marchand all are returning to council from their post last year.

A swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Head of the Lake Hall on Wednesday, April 2, from 5 to 8 p.m.