Okanagan man goes missing after planning camping trip in B.C. Interior

  • Aug. 22, 2022 2:55 p.m.
  • News
Taren Lacey was last heard from on June 24, 2022 (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)Taren Lacey was last heard from on June 24, 2022 (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)
Taren Lacey’s vehicle is a white, 2012 Ford F250 pickup with a camper on the back, B.C. license plate PC848V (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)Taren Lacey’s vehicle is a white, 2012 Ford F250 pickup with a camper on the back, B.C. license plate PC848V (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

Have you seen Taren (Terry) Ray Lacey?

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are searching for the missing 60-year-old.

Lacey was last heard from on June 24 and had told family of plans to travel and camp through B.C.’s interior before making his way to the lower mainland.

Family and friends have not heard from him since and are concerned for his wellbeing.

Lacey is described as 6’1 and 181 pounds. He has grey hair, blue eyes, and typically wears glasses.

Lacey’s camper is on the back of a white, 2012 Ford F250 pickup truck with B.C. license plate PC848V.

Anyone who sees his vehicle or has information of his whereabouts are asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Fire near Spallumcheen under control

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personVernon

Previous story
Four arrested after Vancouver police say guns found in encampment tent
Next story
VIDEO: Canadian Medical Association’s first Indigenous leader takes helm

Just Posted

Angela Dalman was shot and killed in Langford in March 2020. Friends and family made emotional pleas during the sentencing hearing for Dalman’s murderer on Aug. 22. (Angela Suzanne/Facebook)
Giving, joyful Langford mother remembered at her murderer’s sentencing

A member of the Metchosin Fire Department gets suited up for hazmat scene management training at the Instinct Training Centre. (File photo courtesy of Chief Stephanie Dunlop)
Metchosin Fire Department sizes up new recruits

BC Hydro’s outage map shows outages impacting nearly 7,000 customers across Central Saanich, North Saanich and Saanich. A substation failure is blamed for the outage. (BC Hydro outage map)
UPDATE : Power restored to thousands after substation failure in Central Saanich

VicPD seeks information after a youth was taken to hospital Saturday (Aug. 20). (Black Press Media file photo)
Youth seriously injured by weapon at Victoria street party with more than 100 people