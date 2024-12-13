Okanagan MLAs express concern with removal of religious sign from nativity scene

B.C. Humanist Association has also reacted to the matter

The controversy around a religious Christmas sign that was taken down in downtown Kelowna continues.

Two days after a sign stating 'Keep Christ in Christmas' was removed from the nativity scene display at Stuart Park, Kelowna-Centre MLA Kristina Loewen went to social media to express her opinion on the matter.

"We believe that it's an important detail that Christmas is a Christian holiday," said Loewen in her video, referring to 'we' as all of the MLAs for the Central Okanagan.

"We will be standing united and defending all British Columbians rights to religion and freedom of expression, speech, thought, belief," she added. "Canada is an incredible country full of diverse cultures and religions, and a wide variety of views, and I think that's one of the things that makes us so incredible."

Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong agreed with her fellow Conservative, quote-tweeting the video and saying "a great message from a colleague and friend. I'm proud to be part of a team that stands for what's right."

Macklin McCall, MLA for West Kelowna, also quote-tweeted Loewen's post. Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew appears to not have commented on social media but reached out to Capital News.

"It shouldn't be divisive to say that Christmas is a Christian holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday marking the rededication of the Second Temple. Vaisakhi is a Sikh holiday commemorating the creation of the Khalsa. These are simply factual statements. While we're at it, Labour Day recognizes the contributions of workers, and Remembrance Day honours those who gave their lives in services," said Dew. "Whether you light advent candles or incense or diyas or a menorah - or none of the above - the great thing about religious freedom in Canada is that we can acknowledge and respect and join in each other's traditions if we choose to do so."

The nativity scene is put up by the Knights of Columbus every year and a permit is given from the City of Kelowna to do so. When the 'Keep Christ in Christmas' sign was displayed beside the scene on Monday, Dec. 9, some people in the community, including the Kelowna Atheists, Skeptics, and Humanists Association (KASHA) took issue.

A letter by KASHA to Black Press Media on Dec. 9, stated the nativity scene is part of Christmas, just as "lights, festive trees, and other decorative displays" are also.

"This message is not merely festive—it is political, advocating for a specific religious interpretation of the holiday," said KASHA about the sign.

The next day, the sign was taken down and the City of Kelowna confirmed that the sign was not part of the Knights of Columbus' permit for the nativity scene.

The Knights of Columbus had no comment regarding the matter.

Capital News reached out to Loewen for further comment but was met with an automatic e-mail reply. Additionally, the City of Kelowna stated it had no comment on Loewen's video.

However, Ian Bushfield the executive director of the B.C. Humanist Association did have a comment.

"Freedom of religion in Canada includes freedom from religion," said Bushfield in an e-mailed statement. "Ms. Loewen and all Christians are obviously free to celebrate Christmas as a Christian holiday but our governments have a clear duty of religious neutrality. That means neither endorsing nor prohibiting any religion over any other. That sign, and arguably even the nativity scene, being on public property breaches that duty. She can put the sign up at her church or at her own house but we do not live in a theocracy."

Bushfield has previously stated that BCHA is an organization committed to secular values.

“Part of that is the separation of religion and government," said Bushfield.

The City of Kelowna also said it received five letters on the matter when the sign was up but none since it's been taken down.