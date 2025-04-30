Okanagan physician receives award for excellence in medicine

Kyle Stevens recognized for commitment to patient-centred care

A Summerland doctor has been recognized for his contributions to family medicine, mental health care, and addiction medicine in British Columbia.

Dr. Kyle Stevens received the My Family Doctor Award for 2025 from the BC College of Family Physicians for his work.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice said Stevens has demonstrated unwavering commitment to patient-centred care throughout his career.

Since 2005, he has worked with individuals experiencing substance use disorders, including providing methadone treatment and leading initiatives that support patients with complex needs.

Stevens divides his time between a family practice in Summerland and the Martin Street Outreach Clinic in Penticton, which supports patients living with severe and persistent mental health or addiction challenges.

He has served as the South Okanagan “GP Champion” for the Family Practice Services Committee’s Practice Support Programs in adult and child and youth mental health.

He is also a clinical associate professor in the Okanagan South UBC Family Practice Residency Program in Penticton and is committed to teaching and mentoring the next generation of healthcare professionals, providing hands-on learning to Family Practice Residents and training practitioners in Opiate Agonist Therapy.

“I am deeply humbled to accept this award. It has been a privilege to work alongside so many dedicated colleagues and skilled allied health professionals, whose commitment to patient care continues to inspire me,” Stevens said.

“I am profoundly grateful for the trust my patients have placed in me; walking with them through their health journeys has been one of the greatest honours of my career. Their resilience, courage, and strength are a constant source of inspiration. This recognition reflects not only individual effort but, more importantly, the shared spirit of collaboration and compassion that defines our work.”

Colleagues and members of the community have also recognized Stevens’ work.

“Our community is incredibly proud to celebrate Dr. Kyle Stevens and his remarkable contributions to family medicine,” said Dr Jennifer Begin, board chair of the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice.

“His unwavering compassion, commitment to equity, and leadership in mental health and addiction care embody the very best of our profession.”

Outside of medicine, Stevens finds balance and energy through cycling, Nordic skiing and the support of his wife and two daughters.

