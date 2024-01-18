Okanagan resort destroyed in wildfire, fined for environmental infractions

Five administrative penalties were levelled against 1782 Holdings Ltd which owns the resort

The company that owns Lake Okanagan Resort has been fined $47,870 relating to its wastewater treatment facility and practices.

Five administrative penalties were levelled against 1782 Holdings Ltd. (the appellant) after its challenge of the fines was denied by the Environment Appeal Board.

In its decision, the board pointed out that the foreshore adjacent to disposal areas, the receiving environment for discharged wastewater, is listed by the Ministry of Environment as a high habitat value for shore spawning Kokanee.

While the appellant did not dispute the finding of non-compliance, it did dispute the amount of the penalties.

“The appellant argues that the penalties ought to be reduced because of its consistent efforts to remediate the contraventions which led to the penalties and to prevent future contraventions,” the decision states.

Also, the appellant submitted that the current ownership group purchased the company in 2014 that many of the contraventions began before it managed the resort, and that it has taken steps to remediate contraventions.

However, the board’s decision noted that the penalties are appropriate under the circumstances.

Lake Okanagan Resort was heavily damaged during the McDougall Creek wildfire in August 2023.

