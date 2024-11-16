Okanagan, Shuswap SAR teams part of large-scale search in northern B.C.

A number of search and rescue teams worked together to provide mutual aid in the Peace Region

Okanagan and Shuswap teams demonstrated the connectivity of search and rescue groups across the province when they assisted with a search for a missing person in northern B.C.

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR), Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and Shuswap Search and Rescue were among the SAR teams that recently took part in the search for the individual in the Peace Region, according to VSAR. The teams responded to a call for mutual aid as SAR groups in the area were already committed to another large search.

According to VSAR's Coralie Nairn, four VSAR members were involved in a search for missing person Sam Benastick in the Redfern-Kelly Park in the Sikanni Chief area, and one VSAR member was involved in a search for missing hunter James Barnes near Chetwynd. The two were reported missing in October, when COSAR was previously involved in efforts to find them.

"The complex search involved a huge area, ultimately involving members from at least seven other SAR groups, the Canadian Rangers, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and many locals and family members," VSAR said in a Facebook post.

The search was suspended after six days without the person being found, according to VSAR, but the mission was an encouraging sign that different SAR teams from around the province can effectively support one another.

"Mutual aid calls are common, although not often this far afield. It was fascinating and instructive to see how well members of the various groups were able to work together, a testament to the common and consistent training of all SAR groups across the province," VSAR said.

The B.C. Search and Rescue Association also commended the teams for their collaborative effort.

"While the search was ultimately suspended, the experience of working side by side has not only enriched our collective knowledge and skills but has also forged invaluable relationships that will enhance our effectiveness in future operations," the association said in response to VSAR's post. "We are grateful for your resilience and professionalism, and we stand together in solidarity as we continue to support one another in our mission to serve our communities."