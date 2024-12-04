Okanagan to have BC Hydro's highest-powered EV charger

It's BC Hydro's first EV fast charging hub in the Okanagan

BC Hydro has opened its first fast-charging electric vehicle (EV) hub in the Okanagan.

Located at Pelmewash Parkway at Oyama Road in Oyama, the hub is the largest in its network as it features 22 charging spaces.

“This new electric vehicle charge hub in Lake Country will support EV adoption in the Okanagan as we continue our work with BC Hydro and other partners to make cleaner options more accessible and affordable for all British Columbians,” said B.C.'s Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Adrian Dix.

Included in the 22 spaces is BC Hydro's first 350-kilowatt charger, which can provide 100 kilometres of driving to a vehicle in about five minutes of charging. This charger also offers 'power-sharing', meaning two vehicles are charged at the same time at 175 kilowatts each.

There are also eight 180-kilowatt dual port chargers and four Level 2 chargers. Some units are equipped with NACS (North American Charging Standard) connectors to support charging for many different EV models. Additionally, the hub can also accommodate large trucks and trailers because of its size and pull-through design.

“British Columbians are embracing electric vehicles faster than any other jurisdiction in Canada and that’s why we are continuing to make investments for growth within our current system and building out our fast charging network across B.C.,” said Chris O’Riley, President and CEO of BC Hydro. “This charge site in Lake Country currently has the highest-powered charger in our network and will allow for a greater turnover of customers so they can spend less time waiting for their vehicle to charge up.”

The addition to help grow EV adoption in the Okanagan was built in a collaborative effort by BC Hydro and the District of Lake Country.

“We are leading the charge,” said Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland. "We are excited that BC Hydro chose Lake Country to install the latest in EV charging technology and we understand there is a lot of interest in this new state-of-the-art EV charging site.”

According to BC Hydro, they plan on continuing to build hubs close to highways across the province to continue to provide faster and more convenient experiences for customers. Future hubs are planned for Delta, Prince George, and Colwood.