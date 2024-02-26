Okanagan weather breaks 38-year-old heat records, then slips into snow

Sunday’s temperatures in Penticton, Summerland and Vernon all broke records set in 1986

Mother Nature’s sashay through the Okanagan this week has been marked by some real mood swings.

On a Sunday (Feb. 25) that saw variable weather conditions across the province, a trio of temperatures in Okanagan cities broke decades-long records, according to Environment Canada.

Penticton, Summerland and Vernon all reached a high that was not previously seen since 1986.

Summerland’s 15.1 C was up from 14.5 C, while Vernon’s 13.6 C broke the previous high of 12.5 C. Penticton saw the highest temperature, at a summery 16.3 C, up from 14.7 C.

But that’s hardly what residents should expect moving forward.

Flurries and cloudy weather are expected for the week of Monday, Feb. 26, to Sunday, March 3, in Kelowna.

Environment Canada expects the week to start with flurries, a high of 6C, and periods of sun and cloud. Temperatures are expected to fall to -9C overnight.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud at 0C. Roads may be icy after warm weather, precipitation, and chilly overnight temperatures on Monday.

Environment Canada expects Kelowna to see warmer yet cloudy weather for the rest of the week with intermittent periods of precipitation.

While there was warm weather in the Okanagan, snow was seen on numerous highways. The Coquihalla received 30 cm while Rogers Pass had 10 to 15 cm.

