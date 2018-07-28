Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

As crews gain control of the handful of blazes burning in the Okanagan, BC Wildfire Service is reminding the public that although wildfires may look inactive, they still are significant safety hazards.

“Mount Eneas, Goode’s Creek and Glenfir Road wildfires are active work sites and the public must not enter,” BC Wildfire Services said in a statement Saturday.

Risks include trees damaged by the fire that could fall at any time and ash pits – which are accumulations of hot ash on the ground – can be difficult to detect, the service said.

“When people enter a wildfire site without permission, BC Wildfire Service personnel have to divert their attention from suppression operations in order to escort and educate these non-compliant individuals.”

Crews are anticipated to continue suppression efforts through the weekend.

Starting today at noon, an area restriction is in place for Crown land in the vicinity of Placer Lake, which will remain in place until Sept. 15, unless otherwise rescinded.

We’ve got up-to-date information on all the fires impacting our region.

Click the links below for more information:

