Okanagan wines recognized at international competition

Chardonnay du Monde awarded 3 Okanagan wines gold

The Chardonnay du Monde international competition recognizes the world’s best Chardonnay wines and the Okanagan has made the list for 2025.

Every year, in March, at the Ravatys Castle in Bourgogne, France, the best Chardonnay wines in the world from more than 40 countries compete for awards.

Three Okanagan wines were given gold at the competition this year, O'Rourke's Peak Cellars - Chardonnay - Lake Country, See Ya Later Ranch - Sparkling Brut - Okanagan Falls and Quails' Gate - Rosemary's Block - Chardonnay - West Kelowna.

A panel of 200 international expert judges awarded 171 medals according to strict standards of the quality assurance of the Chardonnay, over a period of four days.

This year, 518 wines competed in the annual event.

Canada had 11 wines awarded and all were from the Okanagan.

The top Chardonnay was given to Douglas Green Chardonnay 2024 of South Africa.