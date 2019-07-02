The Capital Regional District is working with the Town of View Royal and other community groups on plans for a new pump station at 150 Island Highway, to replace the old Craigflower pump station. (Rendering courtesy of the Town of View Royal)

Old Craigflower pump station coming down in View Royal

Some traffic delays expected as work continues through the summer

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

You won’t know what was there before once the work is completed.

That’s how Ian Jesney, senior manager of infrastructure engineering for the Capital Regional District, described what the end result will look like once the old Craigflower pump station is removed.

Work began Tuesday on removing the pump station, which was built in 1973. “The plan is to complete the work before the start of school,” Jesney noted. The old station was decommissioned in 2015 and replaced with a new one that year. The work involves removing the above ground structure and then removing the top metre of the underground structure and then filling it in so it will look like it was never there, Jesney explained.

ALSO READ: Potential for Greater Victoria sewage project to go over budget

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Construction noise and temporary traffic delays are anticipated, and traffic control personnel will be at the site at 2760 Shoreline Dr. to assist and ensure the safety of workers, road users and residents. There will be road and sidewalk restrictions while work is underway within the construction zone. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. The excavations will be fenced or coned and the public is asked to refrain from removing any construction materials.

Parking is not permitted in the active work zone.

The restoration work for the $135,000 project includes replacing sod and/or asphalt where required. Interlocking bricks, flagstone on a granular base, or other similar features that are removed from public and private property during construction will be replaced.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

