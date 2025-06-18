Man arrested picking up pal from Kelowna RCMP detachment with stolen vehicle

'The circumstances of this arrest were definitely not common and made our job much easier'

An Oliver man was arrested inside Kelowna's RCMP detachment, after walking into the building by his own accord to pick up a friend.

Michael Scott Miller, 43, parked a stolen vehicle a block away from the Kelowna detachment, on June 17. He then exited the vehicle and walked into the jail waiting area of the detachment to pick up his friend.

“The circumstances of this arrest were definitely not common and made our job much easier,” said Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Unit officer Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay. “This wouldn’t have happened without the keen eye of our officers during the execution of their duties—even if it’s a block away from their office.”

Members of the RCMP's Proactive Enforcement Unit noticed the "suspicious" white Ford F350 parked by the by a nearby apartment complex in the 700 block of Coronation Avenue.

During Miller's walk to the detachment, officers ran the vehicle's information and confirmed it was stolen in Penticton a week earlier. The officers watched Miller enter the RCMP facility's waiting area, where he was arrested without incident.

Miller remains in custody and faces several charges including possession of stolen property, driving while disqualified, and two counts of failing to comply with probation. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, July 2.

This isn't the first time Miller has had a run in with the law as he's amassed numerous convictions over the years.