Oliver RCMP looking for man who allegedly exposed self to minors in public

Police seek witnesses, further information about incident
Logan Lockhart
Logan Lockhart
Oliver RCMP are looking for a man who reportedly pulled down his pants and exposed himself to two minors riding their bicycles.

At around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 27, a teenage girl and her younger brother were riding their bikes down Bank Avenue, near Main Street in Oliver, when they saw a man exit his truck and pull down his pants in front of them, according to police.

The two continued riding their bikes home and reported the incident to a parent.

Police describe the man as "middle-aged," with a partial or short beard. He was wearing shorts and a t-shirt at the time of the incident.

This is the second incident involving a minor in the South Okanagan to take place on Aug. 27. 

Summerland RCMP issued a release asking for the public's help in identifying a suspicious man who approached a young girl at Dale Meadows Park, on Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m.

The man reportedly approached the girl and asked her to leave with him. 

The child declined and the suspect left as the child’s mother arrived.

The suspect in this incident was described as older Caucasian man, possibly in his 60s, with long and straggly white hair.

He drove away in a newer red hatchback vehicle of an unknown make and model. 

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information regarding either incident is asked to contact Oliver RCMP at (250) 498-3422.

 

