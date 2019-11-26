Olympic hopefuls in middle distance running Rob Denault (far left), Sarah Macpherson (second left), and Laurence Côté (far right) with coach Geoff Harris (second right) at ŁÁU, WELNEW tribal school. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

Olympic hopefuls bring inspiration and prizes to WSÁNEĆ tribal school

Visiting athletes talked to students about pursuing their passions

Olympic hopefuls in middle-distance running paid a visit to more than 200 students at ŁÁU, WELNEW tribal school on the Saanich Peninsula Monday morning. The athletes came to introduce students to sport and talk to them about pursuing their dreams. The athletes also brought 15 pairs of sneakers, a big box of reusable water bottles, and other sports gear to give away.

The group of athletes from Vic City Elite, a high-performance middle-distance track team based out of Victoria, are training for the 2020 summer Olympics. The runners wanted to give back to the community where they train by sharing their expertise, passion and experiences with sport.

The event kicked off with a short presentation by 1500-metre runner Mariah Kelly. “No matter what people see in you – if they think you’re small, or not strong – that doesn’t matter, what’s important is what you see in yourself,” Kelly said to the students.

The presentation included information about how the Olympic hopefuls train, goal-setting, building confidence and persisting when the going gets tough.

Kelly encouraged the kids to believe in themselves and persevere. “You’re going to experience failure,” Kelly said. “You’re going to cry, but the moments of success are going to keep you going, you’ll hold on to those moments for the rest of your life.” She talked about what pursuing a passion – in her case running – can give a person: a sense of fulfillment, the potential for scholarships to study in post-secondary education, and perhaps someday a professional career.

Next, the kids headed outside to participate in running drills and game stations with the athletes. The athletes ran around with the kids, sprinting, playing games and doing drills on the agility ladder.

WSÁNEC School Board administrator Curtis Olsen said having the runners come in to speak to students was great for the kids. “It’s just great to have these inspirational people come in and talk to the kids, they really enjoy it,” Olsen said.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Previous story
View Royal honours fire chief’s service, festive reception
Next story
West Shore RCMP arrest pair spotted cutting bike locks in Langford

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP arrest pair spotted cutting bike locks in Langford

Police search for bike owners after Nov. 22 arrest

All electric Tesla cab fleet rolls onto Victoria streets this Sunday

Current Taxi says 15 Tesla cabs start operation on Dec. 1

Olympic hopefuls bring inspiration and prizes to WSÁNEĆ tribal school

Visiting athletes talked to students about pursuing their passions

Victoria seeks to replace many roles held by former Coun. Laurel Collins

Collins was elected to the federal government in the 2019 election

Snow covers Malahat early Tuesday morning

Drive BC traffic cameras show the white stuff covering the ground

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Vancouver Island woman in custody after parking lot doughnuts, evading police

“Officers made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle from exiting the parking lot”

Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at B.C. airport

U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect

Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video

Critics say the school has only engaged in ‘damage control’

B.C. police complaint review committee report makes 38 recommendations

The report says audited results from the commissioner were positive

Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced for sex crimes against minors

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving boys in May

B.C. provided $830M in fossil fuel subsidies in 2017-18: report

B.C. committed $902 million over the next three years to CleanBC

Most Read