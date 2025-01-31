Ombudsperson investigates student exclusion in Central Okanagan School District

Ombudsperson responds to complaints of student exclusion in B.C. schools

Central Okanagan Public Schools is one of the school districts chosen by the BC Ombudsperson for an investigation into the exclusion of K-12 students, and in particular students with diverse needs, from B.C.'s public education system.

Jay Chalke, B.C.'s Ombudsperson, notified the school district last month of its investigation. The investigation is intended to determine whether the Ministry of Education and Child Care and school districts are fairly administering and overseeing the exclusions of K-12 students and whether the rules governing these exclusions are fair.

The investigation does not include private or independent schools.

Kevin Kaardal, Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent/CEO, notified the school board of the investigation, saying it does not specifically relate to local school district administrative procedures.

The school district has an administrative procedure where students' adjusted school schedule plans and other programs in place address the needs of students with special needs.

"Our office has received complaints from across the province about children, including those with disabilities, being excluded from school with little or no instruction," said Chalke in a new release about the investigation.

"We will examine the extent to which K-12 students are being excluded from schools across the province and whether those exclusions are fair. We will assess the role of the Ministry of Education and Child Care and school districts in these exclusions."

Chalke says his office has received complaints from parents, stating students are excluded due to disruptive or unsafe behaviour, or inadequate resources devoted to sufficiently support a student's learning in school.

"In some cases, schools are reported to have informally excluded students from school entirely or for much of the school day," Chalke said.

Students or families who wish to contribute to the investigation can fill out a confidential questionnaire at https://bcombudsperson.ca/school-exclusion.

Those wishing to speak directly with an Ombudsperson investigator about their experience can provide contact information when replying to the questionnaire.

The questionnaire will be open until April 1.