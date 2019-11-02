On average, Canadians spent $2,554 online in 2018, according to Statistics Canada. (Pixabay photo)

On average, each Canadian spent more than $2,500 online in 2018

Nearly 84 per cent of Canadians bought goods or services online in 2018: survey

With the end of Halloween signalling the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season, new figures confirm the growing trend towards online shopping.

According to the Canadian Internet Use Survey, nearly 84 per cent of Canadian Internet users bought goods or services online in 2018, spending $57.4 billion, up from $18.9 billion in 2012. Canadians aged 25 to 44 are the most likely to shop online, with 94 per cent having done so. Canadians aged 65 and over are the least likely with 64 per cent having done so.

On average, each Canadian spent $2,554 online in 2018.

READ ALSO: Victoria ranks 20th among 25 Canadian cities for Internet experience

Among Canadians who do not shop online, 22 per cent worried about security or privacy concerns, 21 per cent had a lack of confidence, knowledge, skills or training on how to order online, and 21 per cent simply felt they need to see, hold or try the product before purchasing. Notably, the leading category of goods and services purchased online was clothing, jewellery or accessories, tactile items that generally require additional inspection. Almost six out of 10 online purchases (58 per cent) were in that category, followed by travel arrangements (50 per cent), tickets for entertainment events (46 per cent), video downloads and streaming subscriptions (35 per cent) and music downloads and streaming subscriptions (34 per cent).

More than half of all online shoppers (54 per cent) used their mobile phones to make purchases, and online payment services were the most popular mean of paying at 39 per cent, followed by electronic bank transfers at 22 per cent.

Almost one-quarter of Canadians (24 per cent) pay for ride-services to get around town and 17 per cent used accommodation services like Airbnb, when looking at peer-to-peer services.

Other sources offer a comparable picture. Admitad, an online marketing platform, said in a recent report that more than 72.6 per cent of the Canadian population made online purchases. The proportion of online purchases promises to exceed 75 per cent annually, according to the report.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
CRD approves $16M budget increase, about $1 per week for average taxpayer

Just Posted

Leaf it to Saanich: Fall collection starts Monday

Staff are currently doing dry-runs, testing equipment

CRD approves $16M budget increase, about $1 per week for average taxpayer

Aside from wastewater treatment, new initiatives such and 50 new staff make up the tax hike

Last year 380 dead deer were collected between Oak Bay, Saanich

Police used guns to euthanize 48 deer between the two cities

Be Prepared: Hospitals prep for mass casualties

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

Thursday pub nights return to Dunlop House at Camosun

Student led pub nights, Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m.

Iconic B.C. race car driver Greg Moore remembered 20 years after tragic death

Once a rising star in auto racing, Moore remains one of Maple Ridge’s sports heroes

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Getzlaf nets winner as Ducks nip Canucks 2-1 in OT

Vancouver loses star rookie Quinn Hughes to first-period injury

Injured endangered white pelican found in Okanagan lake faces long road to recovery

The bird had been near Tucelnuit Lake in Oliver, B.C.

B.C. teen, sexually abused by father, wins court appeal to change her last name

B.C. Supreme Court judge says a gap in the law had left the teen in a ‘hopeless situation’

PHOTOS: Readers share a flurry of fall photos

October filled with colour, imagination through our readers’ eyes

More than half of B.C. government housing projects have seen delays

BC Liberals criticize NDP for slow start to affordable housing promise

Portions of Galloping Goose Trail remain closed until end of November

Pedestrians and cyclists can take detours around the area near the McKenzie Interchange

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Most Read