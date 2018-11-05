President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he leaves a rally Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. With voter turnout in the U.S. expected to test record levels Tuesday, women are expected to vote in the midterm elections en masse, energized by widespread anger towards Donald Trump. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives

It’s the last day of campaigning for the mid-term elections in the United States, and as in Canada, women voters and feminism are at top of everyone’s agenda.

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives. The Senate is a taller order, and the number of Democratic seats up for grabs in tight races will make turnout key.

Democrats have been making a concerted effort to mobilize female voters, hoping to use President Donald Trump’s reputation for misogynist language against him.

READ MORE: All-consuming midterm battles heat up as US campaigns near the end

Polls say women prefer Democratic Party candidates in their congressional and state election races by almost two to one, but the president has a hard base of women who are ready to vote for the Republicans who back him.

They believe the president has been unfairly maligned, support Trump’s hardline stance on immigration, and resent Democrats’ treatment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

If Democrats take control of the House, Republicans keep the Senate, and Trump stays in the White House, passing much federal legislation in the U.S. will be almost impossible for the next two years.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria library workers vote to strike
Next story
Person dies after fall from building at Vancouver Island University

Just Posted

Colwood dog who attacked owner had history of multiple ownership

CRD bylaw officers estimate four-year-old male dog is Pit bull-Mastiff mixed breed

Mud slide hits Highway 14 near Port Renfrew

Eastbound lane closed until repairs made

New lead on missing Victoria woman Emma Fillipoff sparks dog search

A witness came forward this summer saying he saw her the morning of Nov. 29, 2012

Victoria library workers vote to strike

Talks break off between CUPE 410 and Greater Victoria Labour Relations Association

Former B.C. Hydro CEO earns half a million without working a single day

Jessica McDonald received $541,615 in compensation following firing

‘Breed not to blame’, says victim of pit bull attack

The pit bull-mastiff suddenly attacked family members early Saturday morning in Greater Victoria

B.C. farmland changes target “mansions,” dumping waste

Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives

Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees: NDP MP Jenny Kwan

A family of Syrian refugees in British Columbia got a tax bill for $27,000

‘We don’t quit’: Early season success no surprise for Vancouver Canucks players

The squad’s top five scorers are all 25 or younger

B.C. residents accused in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India

Two face conspiracy to commit murder charge of Pitt Meadows student in 2000

Person dies after fall from building at Vancouver Island University

Classes cancelled for the day at Nanaimo campus, support offered to students and employees

B.C. government begins overhaul of environmental assessment

More certainty, input from Indigenous communities, George Heyman promises

Most Read