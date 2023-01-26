Victoria police are investigating a Jan. 20 Richardson Street house fire as arson and have arrested one person in relation to the incident. (File photo courtesy of Ray Bernoties)

One arrested amid arson investigation into Victoria house fire

Nobody was home at the time but Richardson Street residence extensively damaged

One person was arrested in connection to a Victoria house fire last week that police are investigating as arson.

The Victoria Fire Department was in the 1900-block of Richardson Street where a home was fully engulfed in flames just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 20. Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but the residence was extensively damaged from the blaze.

Firefighters notified the Victoria Police Department of the suspicious fire and police started to investigate the incident as arson.

VicPD said in a Thursday statement it was contacted by the Oak Bay Police Department about a suspect attending their office. Victoria police arrested the individual. The suspect was taken to police cells, then to the hospital for a mental health assessment, before being held for a court appearance.

The incident is still being investigated and police are asking anyone with surveillance footage of the 1900-block of Richardson Street on the afternoon of Jan. 20, or anyone with information to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654.

