One dead after train crash in Maple Ridge

This is the second crash in as many days involving a train in the Whonnock neighbourhood

One person was killed after a crash between a freight train and sedan in Maple Ridge.

1 / 1 One person was killed after a crash between a freight train and sedan in Maple Ridge.

One person was killed after another train crash in Maple Ridge.

The fatal incident happened at around 9:40 a.m on Wednesday, Aug. 27, on River Road, just south of the 25800-block of Lougheed Highway.

A witness said an eastbound freight train hit a sedan that was crossing the tracks.

Maple Ridge firefighters and BC Emergency Health Services (EHS) were already on scene when Ridge Meadows RCMP arrived.

The Investigation Support Team (IST) and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team (ICARS) were called out to assist with the investigation, said Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Tisha Parsons.

Terry Cunha, spokesperson for CPKC, confirmed they are investigating after a train made contact with a passenger vehicle at a private crossing.

"The train was stopped for a time and moved earlier this afternoon," said Cunha, noting that none of the train crew were injured in the incident.

Lougheed Highway was initially shut down for a short period of time, but has since re-opened.

This is the second train crash in Maple Ridge in two days.

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, first responders raced to a train crossing just east of 272 Street and Lougheed Highway, where a commercial truck was also struck by an eastbound train.

The driver of that truck was airlifted to hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit after undergoing three surgeries.

"This is currently an active and ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time," said Parsons about Wednesday's crash.

Police are seeking witnesses, dash camera footage and/or surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP directly at 604-463-6251.

Witnesses at this scene who might be affected in any way, are asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP victim services program at 604-467-7650.