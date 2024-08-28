One dead as coroner probes RV fire near Duncan

Fire currently under investigation by RCMP

The Maple Bay and the South End fire department responded to an RV fire that broke out on Bell McKinnon Road with three apparatuses on the morning of Aug. 21. It is currently under investigation by the RCMP.

The Maple Bay and the South End fire department responded to an RV fire that broke out on Bell McKinnon Road with three apparatuses on the morning of Aug. 21. It is currently under investigation by the RCMP. Advertisement

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death of one person following an RV fire just outside Duncan on Aug. 21.

The Maple Bay and South End fire department were the first to respond to an RV that caught fire in the 6000 block of Bell McKinnon Road on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the area where the new Cowichan District Hospital is being built.

The departments responded with three apparatuses according to Chief Ron French of the North Cowichan Fire Department, and the RCMP were also quick to arrive on scene.

It is still unclear how the fire started. The fire is currently under investigation by the RCMP, and on Aug. 28 the BC Corononers Service confirmed that they are currently investigating the death of one person involved in the fire. Neither the RCMP nor the BC Coroners Service were able to provide any more details at this time.