West Shore RCMP only issued a ticket to one impaired driver from an estimated 300 vehicles on New Year’s Eve. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP hands out single impaired driving ticket on New Year’s Eve

Officials set up six separate roadblocks on Dec. 31

West Shore RCMP handed out only a single impaired driving ticket on New Year’s Eve.

Officials stopped around 300 vehicles in total from six separate check stops around the West Shore.

“It was great to see a positive response from the community at the check stops,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer. “People were thanking officers for checking for impaired driving.”

In December alone, officers conducted 28 investigations involving impaired driving. From those investigations, 12 drivers were charged with impaired driving.

