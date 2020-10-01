One in custody after assault, barricade in Esquimalt Road residence

Victoria police closed down portion of the road Wednesday night during incident

One man was taken into custody after an assault and barricade on Esquimalt Road on Sept. 30. (Black Press Media file photo)

One man was taken into police custody Wednesday night after barricading himself in a residential building on Esquimalt Road.

Police were called to the multi-unit building on Sept. 30 around 7 p.m. for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found a person suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was treated and taken to hospital.

READ ALSO: One suspect sent to hospital after barricade, fire in downtown Victoria on Christmas

Police learned that a male suspect was inside a unit of the building and moved in for an arrest, but the man refused to leave and barricaded himself inside the suite.

Police blocked off the road and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, crisis negotiators and VicPD K9 came in to assist. Negotiations were successful just before 10 p.m. and police took the man into custody, where he was held for morning court.

Anyone with information who is yet to speak with officers is encouraged to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

READ ALSO: VicPD arrest man after hours-long standoff on Pandora Avenue

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EsquimaltVicPDVictoria Police Department