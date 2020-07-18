One in custody after reports of man carrying firearm at Mount Doug Park

Saanich police took one man into custody after responding to reports of a man carrying a firearm at Mount Douglas Park on July 17. (Black Press Media/News Staff)

One man is in custody after Saanich police responded to a report of a man carrying a firearm at Mount Douglas Park on Friday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m. on July 17, Saanich police received information that a man was spotted on a trail in the popular Saanich park carrying a firearm. According to police, officers went to the park and began speaking with multiple witnesses who confirmed the sighting and were able to provide important and timely information, such as the direction the man was going and what he was wearing.

Officers began evacuating people out of the park, contained the area and requested assistance from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team. Saanich police also reached out to the public through social media to alert them about the incident.

The incident has been resolved and the area is now open again to the public. Thank you. — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) July 18, 2020

Using information from witnesses still in the park, Saanich police said officers were able to find the suspect at the summit of the mountain and took him into custody without incident.

According to police, the firearm involved was a replica handgun and charges are being recommended in relation to firearm offences. The investigation is ongoing.

“We would like to thank everyone who came forward and spoke to our officers this evening,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, communications officer for the Saanich Police Department. “Their information and cooperation proved to be crucial in helping us locate the suspect in this serious call regarding public safety.”

