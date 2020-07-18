Saanich police took one man into custody after responding to reports of a man carrying a firearm at Mount Douglas Park on July 17. (Black Press Media/News Staff)

One in custody after reports of man carrying firearm at Mount Doug Park

Public evacuated as police searched the park

One man is in custody after Saanich police responded to a report of a man carrying a firearm at Mount Douglas Park on Friday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m. on July 17, Saanich police received information that a man was spotted on a trail in the popular Saanich park carrying a firearm. According to police, officers went to the park and began speaking with multiple witnesses who confirmed the sighting and were able to provide important and timely information, such as the direction the man was going and what he was wearing.

READ ALSO: Edmonton man facing recommended charges after late-night crime spree downtown Victoria

Officers began evacuating people out of the park, contained the area and requested assistance from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team. Saanich police also reached out to the public through social media to alert them about the incident.

Using information from witnesses still in the park, Saanich police said officers were able to find the suspect at the summit of the mountain and took him into custody without incident.

According to police, the firearm involved was a replica handgun and charges are being recommended in relation to firearm offences. The investigation is ongoing.

“We would like to thank everyone who came forward and spoke to our officers this evening,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, communications officer for the Saanich Police Department. “Their information and cooperation proved to be crucial in helping us locate the suspect in this serious call regarding public safety.”

READ ALSO: Electrical fault to blame for fire at Saanich elementary school

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Saanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay set designer wins Molson Prize Laureate
Next story
Man apologizes for displaying Confederate flag at anti-racism parade in Summerland

Just Posted

Hearts alive summer art display on the way in Oak Bay

Twenty-four hearts will flow in the wind to boost community spirit

Fairfield cannabis store gains footing after opening mid-pandemic

Victoria shop modeled after standard retail stores, displays

Victoria mayor responds to Oak Bay Council with letter about bike way

Oak Bay council offered visit by Victoria planners regarding Richardson bike way

Six more speeders stuck with tickets in Saanich as excessive speeding spike continues

Police report nearly 115 excessive speeding incidents in 2020 so far

One in custody after reports of man carrying firearm at Mount Doug Park

Public evacuated as police searched the park

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

Black Press Media launches updated Overdose Prevention resource guide

A total 296 people died from overdoses on Vancouver Island in first six months of 2020

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Vancouver Island RCMP arrest man in connection to alleged sexual offences

Mounties had asked for public’s help in case

Blue Jays can’t play home games in Toronto after federal government rebuffs plan

MLB season slated to start next week

‘A grave concern’: European green crabs discovered on Haida Gwaii

Aggressive invasive species discovered in Skidegate Inlet; working group formed to decide next steps

Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Kids can learn to speak ‘cat’ and more in SPCA’s weekly online summer sessions

RCMP continue search for woman with Vancouver Island ties

Major Crimes Unit takes over case of woman missing from Fort St John

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

Most Read