A vehicle was driven into a T’Souke businesses early Wednesday morning. (Sooke News Mirror photo)

A vehicle was driven into a T’Souke businesses early Wednesday morning. (Sooke News Mirror photo)

One in custody after truck driven into Sooke Petro-Canada

Crash appears to have been intentional, says RCMP

Some T’Sou-ke Nation businesses are out of commission Wednesday morning after a truck was driven right through their doors.

Sooke RCMP says it appears the vehicle was intentionally driven into the building at 3:40 a.m., striking the Petro-Canada and Tim Hortons in the 6000-block of Sooke Road.

One man is in custody after the incident.

April Sims, owner of the Tim Hortons, told Black Press Media that her baker was inside beginning to prep for the day when he heard a “loud crash, then a bang.”

The store will be closed Wednesday, Sims said. They hope to reopen within the next day or two, but that’s dependent on how fast repairs can be completed. Most of the damage was to the Petro-Canada side of the business, she added.

Traffic was not impacted but RCMP were on scene afterwards collecting evidence.

With files from Aaron Guillen.

READ ALSO: Surveillance camera catches Sooke Road crash

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing man last seen by police in October
Next story
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Just Posted

Director Arnold Lim (centre) works behind the scenes with crew members on All-in Madonna, which premieres virtually at the Whistler Film Festival on Dec 9. (Patrick Coble/Blue Lake Films Ltd.)
Saanich director’s first feature virtual premiere’s at Whistler Film Festival

All-in Madonna, directed by Arnold Lim, streams Dec. 9 and is available through Dec. 31

A vehicle was driven into a T’Souke businesses early Wednesday morning. (Sooke News Mirror photo)
One in custody after truck driven into Sooke Petro-Canada

Crash appears to have been intentional, says RCMP

Victoria police are looking for 30-year-old Joshua Mason, who was last seen by police Oct. 19. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Missing man last seen by police in October

30-year-old believed to be in Greater Victoria

A new 275-metre trail connector has been added to the Sunriver Nature Trail, which is the next step to improve walkability across the District of Sooke. (District of Sooke)
Sooke takes next step to expand trail across district

New 275-metre trail connection added to Sunriver Nature Trail

View Royal mayor David Screech says he’s proud to be a part of the solution to the affordable housing crisis, as two new buildings near Thetis Lake will have 34 units starting at $375 per month. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Nearly 300 new affordable housing units open in View Royal, Langford

60 rental units start at $375 per month

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Fraser Valley farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes second country to approve the vaccine

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond questions the NDP government in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
COVID-19 rapid test pilot program all B.C. can do now, Dix says

B.C. Liberals call for increased senior home testing

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Jamiel Moore-Williams, 24, is shown in this undated handout photo. Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of Moore-Williams in February 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Donna Turko *MANDATORY CREDIT*
2 Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Man says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

The Port McNeill Medical Clinic has announced it will be closing its services due to a lack of support from Island Health. (Port McNeill Medical Clinic Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Port McNeill medical clinic closes then reopens as talks with Island Health reach a breaking point

“We are wanting regional equality with Port Hardy”

(Black Press file photo)
CEO: Malahat commute could take two hours in 2038, Island rail part of the solution

LETTER: Island Corridor Foundation CEO Stevenson confident in survey results

A mobile app, from a small central Vancouver Island medical software company, gathers a cell phone’s GPS data that can be used for contact tracing when people are exposed to COVID-19. (Photo submitted)
Vancouver Island medical software company creates COVID-19 contact tracing app

Creators of GPS-based app say it could save lives at a critical time in the pandemic

Most Read