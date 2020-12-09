One in custody after truck driven into Sooke Petro-Canada

Crash appears to have been intentional, says RCMP

Some T’Sou-ke Nation businesses are out of commission Wednesday morning after a truck was driven right through their doors.

Sooke RCMP says it appears the vehicle was intentionally driven into the building at 3:40 a.m., striking the Petro-Canada and Tim Hortons in the 6000-block of Sooke Road.

One man is in custody after the incident.

April Sims, owner of the Tim Hortons, told Black Press Media that her baker was inside beginning to prep for the day when he heard a “loud crash, then a bang.”

The store will be closed Wednesday, Sims said. They hope to reopen within the next day or two, but that’s dependent on how fast repairs can be completed. Most of the damage was to the Petro-Canada side of the business, she added.

Traffic was not impacted but RCMP were on scene afterwards collecting evidence.

With files from Aaron Guillen.

