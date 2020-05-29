One in custody after two men stabbed in Victoria

Police discovered two men with stab wounds after responding to a call about a “large fight” on Pandora Avenue Thursday night.
Around 10:30 p.m. members of the Victoria Police Department were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue. When they arrived they found two men with non-life-threatening stab wounds and were told that another man – the suspect – had fled the scene. The wounded men were taken to hospital.
Just after 5 a.m. the next morning officers were told that the suspect had returned to the same block. Police arrived, located and arrested him after deploying a conductive energy weapon.
That man was taken to hospital and assessed, police say. Once he was cleared he was transported to VicPD cells. The investigation is ongoing.
