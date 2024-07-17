One killed in fatal Lower Mainland crash Wednesday morning

Driver declared dead at crash in quiet neighbourhood on Langley/Surrey border

Police were on scene on Wednesday, July 17 at the scene of a serious crash in the 19700 block of 80 Avenue in Langley.

1 / 1 Police were on scene on Wednesday, July 17 at the scene of a serious crash in the 19700 block of 80 Avenue in Langley. Advertisement

Langley RCMP are trying to identify the driver killed in an early-morning crash in the 19800 block of 80 Avenue on Wednesday, July 17.

The collision, involving an SUV, appears to have happened just after 5 a.m., said Cpl. Craig van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP detachment.

The first impact by the car seems to have been in Surrey at 192 Street and 80 Avenue, where the SUV hit a road sign and continued east.

In the 19800 block of 200 Street, now in Langley, the SUV lost control and slammed into a tree.

The force of the impact ejected the driver from the vehicle, and sent the car across the road, leaving a debris trail behind it, said van Herk.

The driver died at the scene, he said.

Both the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and the Langley RCMP Serious Crime Section were on scene investigating as of mid-day on Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the area around 80 Avenue, between 192 Street and 198 Street around that time, to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 24-22610.