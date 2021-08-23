One man arrested after 72-year-old woman attacked in downtown Victoria

One man has been arrested after a 72-year-old woman was attacked in downtown Victoria.

The Victoria Police Department was called to the 1100-block of Douglas Street at 12:30 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 20) after reports that a man struck a woman on the sidewalk.

A man had reportedly asked the victim for money, according to a VicPD press release, but she refused and was pushed to the ground and struck several times before a bystander intervened.

The woman was transported to hosital with non-life-threatening injuries.

VicPD located and arrested a suspect in the 900-block of View Street at 4 p.m. The suspect, a 42-year-old Victoria man not known to the woman, was transported and held by police before being released with conditions and a court date to face recommended charges of assault.

This incident remains under investigation by police, anyone with information who has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to contact the department at their non-emergency line, 250-995-7654, or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

