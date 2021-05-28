(Black Press Media file photo)

One man arrested after attempted carjacking at Victoria intersection

Shirtless man arrested after attempting to pull woman from vehicle

Victoria police arrested a man on probation who fled the scene of an attempted carjacking at Douglas and View streets.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, VicPD responded to a call concerning a shirtless man who had attempting to pull a woman out of her vehicle while stopped at the downtown intersection. The woman endured non-life-threatening injuries as a result, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene on foot prior to the arrival of police. But bystanders intervened, one of whom pursued and later provided police with the suspect’s new whereabouts. Thanks to the bystander, police located and arrested the man in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue without further incident.

The suspect was brought to the hospital for drug intoxication treatment before being released into the custody of officers for court. Beyond carjacking, the man was also arrested for assault and breach of his probation. Police are continuing to investigate May 28’s incident.

VicPD asks that those with information of this incident who have not yet spoken to officers call their report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

