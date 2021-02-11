One man arrested after Elements Casino break-in

One man is in custody after a break-in at the Elements Casino site in View Royal.

At approximately 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 7, the West Shore RCMP was alerted by a remote security surveillance company that several individuals were breaking into a storage locker at Elements Casino. Officers were provided with detailed descriptions of the suspects and located two men.

After investigating, officers determined only one suspect allegedly broke into the locker. He was arrested for the break-in while the other was released.

“The arrested suspect had numerous outstanding warrants from unrelated investigations in Saanich and Victoria for break and enter, breach of conditions, theft and possession of a controlled substance,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer, in a statement. “This serves as a good reminder for anyone witnessing suspicious activity to call it in right away.”

