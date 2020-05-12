Victoria police arrest man in connection to weekend stabbing

VicPD continue to investigate after a man was stabbed late Saturday morning

One man has been arrested in connection to a weekend stabbing.

Victoria police officers were called to a hotel in the 2800-block of Douglas Streets for a fight involving two people at approximately 11 a.m on Saturday, May 9.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered one man had a stab wound to his arm. The injury was not life-threatening.

According to the Victoria Police Department, a male suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. Multiple officers searched the area after receiving a description of the suspect but could not locate him.

On Sunday, May 10, an off-duty VicPD officer spotted the suspect driving the same vehicle and alerted patrol officers.

At approximately 8 p.m., officers located the suspect near the Quadra Street and Topaz Avenue intersection and arrested him without incident.

The investigation involving the incident is ongoing. VicPD is asking anyone with information on this crime, or any others, to call its non-emergency line, 250-995-7654, or to report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

