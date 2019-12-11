Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident on Nanaimo Lakes Road. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

One man dead after car crash in Nanaimo

One person died, another was injured in the accident which happened Wednesday on Nanaimo Lakes Road

One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash this afternoon on Nanaimo Lakes Road.

Multiple emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash that happened at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the South Forks Road intersection.

Nanaimo RCMP confirmed in a press release that one man died and one was injured in the crash.

“From preliminary reports, it appears the vehicle was proceeding eastbound when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and went off the roadway left, striking a stump, then coming to a rest,” the release noted.

One man was dead at the scene while the other was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The road has been closed in both directions indefinitely, B.C. Coroners Service has been notified and the investigation is continuing.


