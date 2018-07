A man is dead after a MVI on Kangaroo Road in Metchosin Sunday evening.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it is in the early stages of the investigation involving a male in his 30s.

The incident closed a portion of Kangaroo Road for several hours around 7 p.m.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com